2017年 4月 3日

Mallinckrodt reaches $35 million settlement in U.S. drug probe

April 3 Mallinckrodt Plc, a manufacturer of the generic painkiller oxycodone, said on Monday it had reached a $35 million settlement to resolve U.S. probes into its monitoring and reporting of suspicious orders of controlled substances.

The drug company said that the agreement in principle is subject to additional review and approval by the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and will not have a material effect on Mallinckrodt's financial condition. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
