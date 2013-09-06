CORRECTED-Mallinckrodt's extended-release pain drug meets main goal of study

(In paragraph 3, corrects frequency of dosage to say two
By Vrinda Manocha
Sept 5 Specialty pharmaceutical company
Mallinckrodt Plc said its experimental painkiller
significantly reduced the intensity of pain in patients who had
undergone a surgical removal of bunions.
The drug, MNK-795, showed statistically significant
improvement in pain scores over 48 hours, compared to a placebo
in a late-stage trial.
During the study, subjects took two tablets of MNK-795 every
12 hours. The drug is also designed to resist abuse.
The drug is a combination of two older pain drugs
acetaminophen and oxycodone. The combination, already available
as generics in the market, is highly addictive and often abused
by snorting or by injecting into the muscles or veins.
Endo Pharmaceuticals' Percocet and Johnson &
Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Tylox are branded
versions of the drug.
BMO Capital Markets analyst David Maris said MNK-795 sales
could peak at $200 million by 2017.
Dublin-based Mallinckrodt, spun off from Covidien Plc
in July, said common side effects associated with the
drug included nausea, dizziness and headaches.
Shares of the company were up about 2 percent at $45.97 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
