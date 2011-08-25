Canadian maltster to lower production

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 25 Prairie Malt Limited, a Canadian producer of malt for beer brewers, said on Thursday that it will reduce production and lay off 35 workers by the end of 2011, due to the end of a supply deal with a major customer.
The plant at Biggar, Saskatchewan is a joint venture of Cargill Ltd [CARGIL.UL] and Viterra Inc VT.TO, two of Canada's biggest grain handlers.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: