UPDATE 1-Canadian malt producer to lower production

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
* Plant owned by Cargill, Viterra
* Company matching production to demand (Adds quote, details)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 25 Prairie Malt Limited, a Canadian producer of malt for beer brewers, said on Thursday that it will reduce production and lay off 35 workers by the end of 2011, due to the end of a supply deal with a major customer.
"To ensure the competitiveness of Prairie Malt Limited, we are aligning production at the plant with current demand," said company president, Doug Eden.
The 34-year-old plant at Biggar, Saskatchewan is a joint venture of Cargill Ltd [CARGIL.UL] and Viterra Inc VT.TO, two of Canada's biggest grain handlers.
Canada is the largest exporter of malting barley.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: