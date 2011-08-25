版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 26日 星期五 00:07 BJT

UPDATE 1-Canadian malt producer to lower production

 * Plant owned by Cargill, Viterra
 * Company matching production to demand
  (Adds quote, details)
 WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 25 Prairie Malt
Limited, a Canadian producer of malt for beer brewers, said on
Thursday that it will reduce production and lay off 35 workers
by the end of 2011, due to the end of a supply deal with a
major customer.
 "To ensure the competitiveness of Prairie Malt Limited, we
are aligning production at the plant with current demand," said
company president, Doug Eden.
 The 34-year-old plant at Biggar, Saskatchewan is a joint
venture of Cargill Ltd [CARGIL.UL] and Viterra Inc VT.TO, two
of Canada's biggest grain handlers.
 Canada is the largest exporter of malting barley.
 (Reporting by Rod Nickel;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

