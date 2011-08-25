UPDATE 1-Canadian malt producer to lower production

* Plant owned by Cargill, Viterra

* Company matching production to demand (Adds quote, details)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 25 Prairie Malt Limited, a Canadian producer of malt for beer brewers, said on Thursday that it will reduce production and lay off 35 workers by the end of 2011, due to the end of a supply deal with a major customer.

"To ensure the competitiveness of Prairie Malt Limited, we are aligning production at the plant with current demand," said company president, Doug Eden.

The 34-year-old plant at Biggar, Saskatchewan is a joint venture of Cargill Ltd [CARGIL.UL] and Viterra Inc VT.TO, two of Canada's biggest grain handlers.

Canada is the largest exporter of malting barley.

