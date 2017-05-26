UPDATE 2-INSIGHT-How Malta rolled dice on online gambling supervision: documents

* Emails point to data servers left "unsealed"
* Malta is a hub in global online gaming sector
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, May 26 Malta let online gambling firms
operate from the island across the European Union between at
least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on
monitoring their computer servers, according to a former
employee at Malta’s gaming regulator.
Malta has over the years attracted many foreign companies
with low tax rates. In particular, the tiny Mediterranean
country has become a hub for the thriving European online
gambling industry, which includes online sports betting,
web-based casinos, poker and other games.
Of the $38 billion of revenues generated worldwide in the
sector in 2015, Europe alone accounted for 48 percent, industry
data show. Malta has awarded around 500 online gaming licences,
the highest number in Europe.
That means many international gaming companies use
Malta-based servers to operate services across the EU – making
the role of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) in overseeing the
industry important not just locally but across Europe.
The MGA is charged with vetting applicants for gaming
licences and ensuring against money-laundering and other
suspicious transactions. An operating licence awarded in Malta
allows an online gaming company to operate across the 28-country
EU.
MGA monitors companies in part by telling its employees to
attach stickers onto the computer servers used to run the
gambling websites. Those stickers mark them with an ID number
that must match the equipment registered with the MGA by the
online operator.
This practice doesn’t modify the machine internally, but it
enables the regulator to know which hardware a company is using
for its online transactions, facilitating checks on that
hardware if ever it suspected fraud or other illicit activity.
Such physical markers are a precondition for any gaming
company to obtain a licence and be legally entitled to start
operations, MGA rules state.
Yet three separate internal email exchanges shown to Reuters
by Valery Atanasov, a former employee of the watchdog, showed
representatives of three companies themselves referring to
situations that were in breach of that system of markers, known
as “seals”.
In at least a dozen other cases, Atanasov reported
discrepancies at company sites to his managers at the MGA, which
at the time was called the Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LGA),
other emails showed.
Lax supervision “creates conditions that allow suspicious
financial operations, money laundering and other criminal
practices," Atanasov said, providing no specifics. The
Bulgarian national was fired by the LGA in 2015 and is fighting
his dismissal in the Maltese courts.
The regulator rejects Atanasov's accusations, saying it
adheres to international standards in the fight against
money-laundering and terror financing.
MGA chairman Joseph Cuschieri told Reuters there was no link
between the practice of sealing and tax compliance and
money-laundering.
"The MGA has other mechanisms in place to supervise tax
compliance and money-laundering. The MGA audits its operators'
information security procedures and processes against an
internal manual largely adopted from international technical
standards," he said.
Those procedures include third party technical audits and
spot checks, data extractions, lab certificates of key equipment
such as servers and other data traffic monitoring, he said.
Reuters has no evidence that any online gaming company
engaged in wrongdoing and could not verify the assertions made
by the participants in the email exchanges.
WHITE AND YELLOW STICKERS
In one email 2012 exchange with an MGA official on which
Atanasov was copied, Robert Zammitt, a consultant working for
Swedish online gambling group Betsson said that most
of the gambling servers used and registered by the firm's
Maltese units had not been sealed for years.
"The majority of the servers were never sealed in the first
place once installed," Robert Zammit, wrote in an email dated
Feb. 1, 2012 to Jason Farrugia, an official at the-then LGA.
Betsson had been operating in Malta since 2008. Zammit
nonetheless wanted the computers to be sealed to make sure that
Betsson could get a new 5-year licence, the exchange on
regulatory requirements showed.
Cuschieri - Farrugia's manager - denied that Zammit’s email
exposed a shortcoming. "All companies operating in and out of
Malta undergo a rigorous licensing process and ongoing
monitoring and supervision. Any claims to the contrary are
simply unfounded," he told Reuters.
Zammit, senior associate at Maltese law firm WH Partners,
said when contacted that he could not disclose information about
the matter, citing Maltese law and client confidentiality.
Betsson Vice-President for Corporate Communication Pia Rosin
told Reuters any allegations of non-compliance by the firm with
Maltese rules had "no substance," and declined further comment.
In a separate exchange of emails dated March 13, 2013 of
which Atanasov was one of the recipients, Angelo Dalli, director
of Mr Green, an online casino whose parent company is Swedish,
told Farrugia some of its equipment remained unsealed.
"I would like to set an appointment for equipment sealing
for Mr Green – we have recently installed additional server
equipment to improve our disaster recovery capabilities.
Additionally there has been some equipment that has been
unsealed for a long time as we had asked for a sealing
appointment a long time (more than a year) ago but never got
such an appointment."
In an emailed response to Reuters inquiries, Dalli said Mr
Green has always been in compliance with Maltese requirements.
"The MGA was always kept aware of the situation and we were
never in breach of any rules," Dalli said.
According to the MGA's website, any company setting up an
online gaming operation must submit a diagram of its computer
network to the MGA. Once approved by the MGA and the computers
installed, an MGA official goes to the site to tag the hardware
and check it corresponds to what was listed on the diagram.
The process involves placing a yellow inventory sticker on
each piece of equipment and white stickers binding the hardware
to the racks on which it is mounted. In the event of a broken
sticker – which could point to an attempt to remove or replace
the hardware in order to hide its transactions from supervision
- a detailed incident report has to be filed with the MGA.
Even as some companies sought the stickers so they would be
operating legally, Atanasov said he refused to put them on
equipment on sites where there were discrepancies between the
numbers of computers in operation and what was included on the
diagram approved by the MGA. He says he feared that by ignoring
such irregularities and sealing them anyway, he would be
contributing to lax supervision.
SACKED FOR INSUBORDINATION
His refusal, however, drew complaints from licensed
companies and their consultants.
One such complaint was made by Anthony Axisa, a consultant
working on behalf of the iGame gambling firm, in an email dated
Jan. 18, 2013.
"It has come to my attention that for the umpteenth time you
went to seal equipment belonging to a client and left without
sealing on the pretext that there was a discrepancy between the
diagram presented and the equipment on location," Axisa wrote to
Atanasov, accusing him of going beyond his remit.
"I cannot be expected to keep track of the version of
diagram that you turn up with on the day," said Axisa, who was
chief regulatory officer for the LGA until 2007.
Atanasov said he found 11 servers that had not been sealed
since March 2012 when iGame started its online betting. He
refused to seal them because he said those servers did not match
what iGame had declared for registration to obtain its licence.
Contacted by Reuters, Axisa said iGame, part of the
Stockholm-listed Kindred Group, "has always been and continues
to be fully compliant with each and all the laws of the land".
Sweden’s state monopoly on gambling has been a factor in the
rise of online gambling there, with companies like Betsson and
Kindred able to operate outside Sweden.
Sven Giegold, a German lawmaker who is a member of the
European Parliament committee of inquiry into money laundering
and tax evasion, said the emails provided by Atanasov raised
serious concerns.
“Malta's strength as a location for online gambling is based
on weak supervision," Giegold told Reuters.
The European Commission, in charge of monitoring the
functioning of the European Union’s single market, declined to
comment on Maltese supervisory practices. There is no EU law on
gambling services, but national regulators meet regularly to
improve cooperation.
Following complaints by operators about Atanasov, the LGA
opened disciplinary procedures against him in 2013. This led to
his suspension on July 1, 2014 and dismissal on Feb. 26, 2015,
on grounds of insubordination, documents related to his lawsuit
for unfair dismissal show. The MGA declined to comment on what
it said was a pending case.
"Valery Atanasov was not given a managerial role (...). He
simply had to record discrepancies and then seal all equipment,"
a document signed by a disciplinary board of lawyers appointed
by LGA in Jan. 2015 said. "It was not up to him to evaluate
whether any item of equipment should be sealed or otherwise,"
the document, signed by lawyers David Camilleri, Philip Magri
and Alex Sciberras, said.
The lack of sealing "meant that the operators could not
continue operating legally since their use of unsealed equipment
was irregular and in breach of their license," the document
added.
Atanasov said he had raised his concerns with Malta’s
financial investigation body, the Internal Audit and
Investigations Department (IAID), but had received no reply
several months after his complaints. IAID declined to comment on
the case.
The MGA to this day requires hardware to be marked with
stickers as part of the registration process leading to a
company being awarded a licence. However MGA head Cuschieri said
the act of sealing was not a legal requirement in itself.
"Any procedure that is not mandated by law can in fact be
delayed, postponed or done away with should the Authority be
satisfied that other assurances are in place," he said.
While he asserts that there was no breach in the MGA’s
supervision, Cuschieri said the arrangements in place at the
time of the events described by Atanasov proved “outdated” and
were upgraded around two years ago as part of a new system
called "tagging".
Atanasov said there was no difference between the MGA
website’s description of its current tagging practice as being
based on white and yellow stickers, and what he performed when
he was working for the watchdog.
"Sealing and tagging means the same,” he said.
Asked to respond to that point, Cuschieri repeated that the
two systems were different but said he could not elaborate in an
email exchange on what were commercially sensitive operational
processes.
