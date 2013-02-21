Malta bans two oil groups from supply tenders

| VALLETTA
VALLETTA Feb 21 Malta's state-owned energy
group has excluded two oil trading companies from oil supply
contracts pending an investigation into alleged illegal
commissions in 2004 and 2005.
"Under the current circumstances of ongoing investigations,
Enemalta's Fuel Procurement Committee has decided to exclude
Trafigura and TOTSA from fuel tenders," a
spokeswoman for Enemalta said on Thursday.
TOTSA is the oil trading arm of French oil major Total
.
The Times of Malta newspaper reported that Enemalta's oil
purchasing board had barred the two companies from bidding in
fuel tenders, in view of their alleged connection to a series of
oil deals which are under investigation.
The committee also decided to cancel the most recent fuel
procurement tenders, even though some offers had already been
received, for precautionary reasons.
"The process precludes the corporation's Procurement
Committee from knowing who made an offer. No offers were opened
and all invited suppliers were informed accordingly," the
spokeswoman said.
Malta police on Tuesday arraigned in court former Enemalta
Chairman Tancred Tabone and his adviser Frank Sammut and accused
them of bribery, corruption and money laundering. More
arraignments are expected, legal sources told Reuters.
The arraignments followed a government decision to grant a
pardon to Total's former local agent, George Farrugia, in return
for information given to the police and to a court.
The Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that in a 2010
meeting top executives from Total told their then Maltese agents
they were not interested in doing business with them unless they
had Farrugia on their team.
Maltese oil purchases have an approximate value of 1 million
euros per day, according to local reports.
Trafigura said in a statement it recognised the accusations
were serious.
"In Malta, fuel supplies to Enemalta are made through a
public tender process managed by the Government's Fuel
Procurement Committee; Trafigura has regularly submitted bids in
accordance with this tender process and when successful has
delivered fuel to Enemalta," it said.
"We are keeping the matter under review."
Total could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge and Muriel Boselli in
London; Editing by David Holmes)