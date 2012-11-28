Malta to cut income tax to 25 pct by 2015

* Tax to drop over next three years as promised in 2008 vote
* PM says budget "responsible"
* Malta's economy one of best euro zone performers
VALLETTA, Nov 28 Malta will cut income tax over
the next three years to 25 percent for those who earn up to
60,000 euros ($77,500), Finance Minister Tonio Fenech said on
Wednesday, presenting the last budget of his centre-right
Nationalist government.
Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi promised income tax cuts when
he was elected in 2008, and he faces an election early in 2013.
Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party with a 12 percent
lead.
Fenech said income tax will be reduced to 32 percent from 35
percent next year and to 29 percent in 2014.
He told parliament the budget was "responsible" given the
economy was one of the best performers in the euro zone.
Malta's economy grew by 1.2 percent this year and is
projected to grow by 1.6 percent next year, he said.
The Mediterranean island's deficit was expected to end the
year at 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up 0.1
percent on the projection Fenech made in last year's budget
speech, but contract to 1.7 percent next year, Fenech said.
National debt will reach 71.5 percent of GDP this year,
falling to 70 percent next year and 69 percent in 2014.
Gonzi has said he will call an election if the budget vote
does not go through on Dec. 10, three months before the end of
the government's five-year term.
A member of the ruling Nationalist Party, Franco Debono, has
threatened to vote against it, potentially denying the
government its one-seat parliamentary majority.
Opposition Labour leader Joseph Muscat says a Labour
government, if elected, will adopt the "positive" aspects of the
budget in order to ensure continuity.