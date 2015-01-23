UPDATE 1-Swiss franc helps boost Man Group's computer-driven hedge funds

(Adds details, background)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON Jan 23 Man Group's hedge funds
which use computer programs to drive their investment decisions
have made gains of up to 5.7 percent in the first two weeks of
January, profiting in part from the surprise jump in the value
of the Swiss franc.
Man Group is the world's biggest listed hedge fund firm with
$72.3 billion in assets at the end of September last year.
The gains extend such computer-driven funds' march over
their human rivals from last year and comes at a time when some
of the best known macro hedge fund managers suffered deep losses
due to a surprise move in the safe-haven currency last week.
Man's $4.4 billion AHL Diversified fund gained 4.5 percent
through Jan. 16 this year, while the $4 billion AHL Evolution
fund returned 5.7 percent, according to data seen by Reuters.
The $2.8 billion AHL Alpha fund advanced 2.9 percent, while
the AHL Currency fund, which gained 58 percent in 2014, added
another 4 percent to its returns.
A Man Group spokeswoman declined to comment.
The jump in the Swiss franc's value came at a time when more
than $3.5 billion was betting on a the franc weakening, the
largest such bet in more than 18 months. It led to losses for
money managers such as COMAC Capital and Everest Capital.
However, portfolios at the start of the year indicated that
the computer-driven funds were anticipating the franc
strengthening.
Such funds had a net long exposure of 0.72 percent on the
Swiss franc, data showed from Lyxor Asset Management for funds
managing $54 billion, indicating a profit when the franc rose.
Conversely the global macro hedge funds that use fundamental
analysis to bet on the financial markets, representing $288
billion in assets on the Lyxor platform, had a net short
position on the Swiss franc of 2.6 percent.
The computer-driven, "trend-follower" funds returned nearly
10 percent last year, according to data from industry tracker
Eurekahedge, nearly three times the average gains made by
fundamentals-driven global macro hedge funds.
