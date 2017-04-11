MOVES-No replacement planned for Man Group U.S. chairman John Rohal

| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 Man Group Plc's
executive chairman for North America, John Rohal, left the
world's biggest publicly traded hedge fund manager at the end of
2016, according to a person familiar with the situation.
There will be no replacement for Rohal, the source added. A
spokeswoman for London-based Man, Megan Ingersoll, declined to
comment.
Rohal joined Man in January 2013 from hedge fund manager
Makena Capital to help the company expand business in the U.S.
and sell its diverse hedge fund and investment products.
Man manages more than $80 billion overall, mostly for
institutional investors, according to its website, making it the
biggest listed hedge fund manager in the world.
The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis who
replaced Manny Roman in September 2016 after Roman became CEO of
Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco). Eric Burl
is head of Man Americas and Michelle McCloskey was named
president of the unit in March.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)