REFILE-Canada's Manitoba Telecom to cut 25 pct jobs, slashes dividend

(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove extraneous word)

May 7 Canadian telecoms company Manitoba Telecom Services Inc said it would cut jobs by 25 percent as part of a strategic review.

The company, which has struggled with tough competition, also said on Thursday that it would slash its annual dividend to C$1.30 per share from C$1.70.

Manitoba also said it planned to reduce its capital expenditure by 20-30 percent. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)