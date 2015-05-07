UPDATE 1-Manitoba Telecom to cut jobs in Allstream unit, slash dividend

(Adds details, background)

TORONTO May 7 Canadian telecom company Manitoba Telecom Services Inc said on Thursday it would cut a quarter of its headcount within its Allstream division, reduce capital expenditures and slash its annual dividend following a strategic review.

Low interest rates and a spiraling defined-benefit pension bill have stung the Winnipeg-based company, which faces tough competition in the sparsely-populated central Canadian province where it sells MTS-branded telephone and Internet services and nationally where its Allstream fiber optic network connects mostly mid-market companies.

The company's long-time CEO Pierre Blouin retired late last year. His replacement, Jay Forbes, said in February the company had "hidden gems" and could potentially offer new services.

The company said on Thursday that it would slash its annual dividend to C$1.30 per share from C$1.70 a share.

Manitoba also said it planned to reduce capital expenditure in its Allstream business by 20 to 30 percent.

The company said it has pre-funded C$120 million into its pension plan using its existing credit facilities. It said this one-time move will eliminate the need for solvency payments for 2015 and 2016 under any reasonable economic scenario.

It said some 100 employees have left the Allstream business already and a further 400 have received working notice and will exit the business throughout the current year and into 2016. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Franklin Paul)