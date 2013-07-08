Man Utd sign 5-year sponsorship with Aeroflot

BRIEF-UPS expanded global dangerous goods shipping program
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
MANHCESTER, England, July 8 English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United added airline Aeroflot to its growing list of global sponsors on Monday, the five-year deal its first with a Russian company.
Aeroflot will become United's official airline carrier, the club said in a joint news conference with the company at its Old Trafford Stadium on Monday.
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
April 12 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC:
LONDON, April 12 Copper eased to one-month lows on Wednesday, shrugging off a tentative recovery in broader financial markets as geopolitical tensions and fading hopes for a boost to U.S. demand pressured prices.