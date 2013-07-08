版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 8日 星期一 19:06 BJT

Man Utd sign 5-year sponsorship with Aeroflot

MANHCESTER, England, July 8 English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United added airline Aeroflot to its growing list of global sponsors on Monday, the five-year deal its first with a Russian company.

Aeroflot will become United's official airline carrier, the club said in a joint news conference with the company at its Old Trafford Stadium on Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐