BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
LONDON May 15 Failure to qualify for European competition next season will cost English soccer club Manchester United more than 30 million pounds ($50 million), Executive Vice-chairman Ed Woodward said on Thursday.
Woodward said the club would make an announcement "in due course" on the team's new manager, after the dismissal of David Moyes before the end of his first season, and remains active in the player transfer market.
Speaking to financial analysts, Woodward also said United remained in discussion with a number of groups about a new kit supply deal for when Nike's contract expires next year. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by David Goodman)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc