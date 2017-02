NEW YORK, July 18 - Soccer powerhouse Manchester United is expected to launch its IPO in New York as early as next week, for pricing in early August, after earlier attempts in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK.

The timetable marks a change from the original schedule to proceed after the U.S. Labor Day holiday Sept. 3, according to multiple sources close to the situation.

In another change, the soccer club is now looking to raise $300 million on the IPO, lower than the $500 million previously contemplated. The decision on timing and sizing is still fluid and could change, depending on the regulatory review process.

Jefferies is lead-left bookrunner in a syndicate that also includes Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

The banks plan to benchmark the IPO not only against traditional media entities but also iconic consumer-goods companies, in an effort to justify a potentially difficult valuation.

Manchester United has yet to provide audited financial results beyond the fiscal year ending June 2011, instead relying on an exemption as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act.

Updated results will presumably be forthcoming prior to the official launch IPO - the latest filing, on Monday, provides limited additional disclosure, other than the selection of "MANU" as the club's ticker for the NYSE listing.

A dual-class structure, a primary motivation to select the New York Stock Exchange as the listing venue, remains in place, giving Class B shareholders 10 votes in matters of corporate governance, while the Class A public shareholders get 1 vote.

As long as the B shareholders hold at least 10 percent of outstanding, they are entitled to 67 percent voting power.

While dual-class structures are commonplace in the U.S. - there were 14 IPOs in the U.S. last year that featured dual-class shares, according to Thomson Reuters data - Manchester United has fully embraced the provision, no doubt to keep firm control in the hands of Malcolm Glazer.

The lack of independence on Manchester United's board of directors, an exemption allowed as a "controlled company" under NYSE rules, is further evidence of tight control sought as a public company. The four-member board of directors consists of two of Mr. Glazer's sons and two executives of the club.

"There are a number of levers that are available to them, and they are taking advantage of almost all of them," noted one of the sources. "But to be fair, they have been very upfront about everything they are doing, and why."

