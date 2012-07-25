Manchester United puts off decision on IPO launch

NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - Manchester United has pushed off
launching its US$300m IPO, after having previously contemplated
doing so as early as this evening or tomorrow morning. The
decision followed a conference call between company officials
and the lead underwriting banks on the offering.
A follow-up call is scheduled for later this week to
reevaluate conditions, according to a source close to the
situation.
Jefferies is lead-left bookrunner among a syndicate that
also includes Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank.
Recent market volatility factored into the decision on
timing. The DJIA fell 0.8% today to 12,617.32, extending the
benchmark index's losses to three consecutive days and following
similar sell-offs across Europe and Asia.
The global sell-off is relevant because of the nature of
Manchester United's sports franchise, and because the lead banks
are contemplating a global roadshow that encompasses Asia and
Europe as well as the US.
If the banks do not launch marketing of the offering in the
near term, they are expected to push off a decision until after
the US Labor Day holiday on September 3.
The offering is expected to value Manchester United at
roughly US$3bn. That view is supported by the soccer club's
multiple revenue streams and the recent purchase of the Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball club for US$2.15bn.