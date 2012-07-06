With US listing, Man Utd has big goal in sight

July 6 (IFR) - Soccer might not have conquered the United
States just yet, but Manchester United's plans for its IPO have
revealed the club will reap some major advantages by getting
into the US market.
The world-renowned football club's American owners, the
Glazer family, filed a prospectus this week for the US$500m
listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
And while that follows aborted attempts to list in the UK,
Hong Kong and Singapore, the outlines of the US proposal suggest
the Glazers likely will be able to keep a tighter grip on the
club than would have been possible by listing elsewhere.
The owners established two classes of shares with different
voting rights to ensure that they retain control even as
existing shareholders see their stakes diluted.
Class A ordinary shares carrying one vote will be sold in
the IPO, while the Class B shares, which convert to A shares
when sold to non-affiliates of existing holders, will carry 10
votes.
While the holders of B shares own at least 10% of the
company, they will control 67% of the votes -- and ensure new
investors can never hope to wrest control away from the Glazers.
OWNER GOAL
The dual-class structure is accepted in the United States --
and was seen in the recent Facebook IPO -- but is not welcomed
by European investors.
Perhaps even more eye-catching is that the club, one of the
best known sporting brands on the planet, is coming to market
based on numbers that are out of date.
US guidelines say that companies launching an IPO should do
so with statements no older than 12 months, though an exception
of up to 15 months is allowed under certain circumstances.
The most recent audited financial statements in the
Manchester United prospectus are dated June 30 2011.
The exception is available if the company is not required to
produce fresher numbers in another jurisdiction -- and if
complying with the 12-month cutoff is "impractical and involves
undue hardship".
Executive vice-chairman Edward Woodward made exactly this
claim in a letter to the SEC this week, but at least one major
UK institutional investor is sceptical about the hardship claim.
"Listing with numbers that are so stale is very concerning,"
said the investor. "We have rules in the UK and Europe that
would not allow this - good rules to stop messing around with
accounts."
FULL-SEASON STATISTICS
United has included summary financial data for the nine
months to March 31 2012, with comparative data for end March
2011, but these are unaudited.
The dates also sow confusion, as the end of the English
football season in May triggers significant receipts, making it
hard to compare numbers other full-year tallies ending in June.
United's cash position at March 31 2012 was just GBP25.6m,
for example; at the end of June in 2009, 2010 and 2010, that
figure was more than GBP150m.
Accounts are deemed stale 135 days after they are dated --
the maximum length of time that an auditor will stand by them --
and stale accounts can be a serious problem.
Last year, the US$10bn IPO by Glencore was completed using
accounts that had just exceeded the 135-day period. A few weeks
later, the company posted disappointing results, and its share
price has suffered since.
Moreover, the question of the dates could have particular
significance when it comes 2012. Unlike in recent years at the
extremely successful club, this year Manchester United missed
out on many of the most profitable opportunities.
It failed to reach the extremely lucrative knockout stages
of the Champions League, unexpectedly lost the Premier League
title, and also did not reach either domestic cup final.
It is possible that Manchester United could rush to produce
the full-year numbers to 2012 if the deal runs into September,
but there is no requirement to do so.
Bankers refused to give any detail on possible timing, but a
launch is still likely this month as the Glazers filed the first
version of the prospectus on May 3 and have updated it twice
since.
"It is a significant year," said the institutional investor.
"They have tried to list in the UK and failed, in Hong Kong
and failed, in Singapore and failed. It is a sign of
extraordinary pressure to now launch this."
AN INSIDE 'JOBS'
As the club's revenues are below US$1bn, it can file
confidentially with the SEC under the JOBS Act as an "emerging
growth company". The JOBS Act also means the company can
pre-market to investors before launching bookbuilding.
Manchester United had eyed deal proceeds of US$1bn for its
Singapore IPO. While the SEC filing includes a US$100m deal
size, the final transaction will be far larger. Bankers involved
suggested that the free-float could be as high as 80% and the
deal could total around US$500m.
Jefferies is lead-left in a bookrunner group also comprising
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Deutsche Bank.
The base deal is expected to be entirely primary, with the
secondary component coming in the greenshoe. Proceeds will be
used to repay US dollar debt due 2017 with a coupon of 8.375% at
108.375%, and sterling debt paying 8.75% at 108.75%.
