RPT-Man Utd posts 11.6 percent rise in second-quarter revenue

LONDON Feb 12 English soccer champions Manchester United said strong growth in commercial and broadcasting sales helped the club post an 11.6 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday.

United, who are enduring a tough campaign this season under the leadership of new manager David Moyes and currently sit 7th in the league, said they were on course to hit revenue and profit targets for the financial year to end-June.

Revenue for the last three months of 2013 rose 11.6 percent to 122.9 million pounds, in line with analyst forecasts, while adjusted core earnings before charges such as interest and tax was 1.6 percent ahead at 51 million pounds.

Broadcasting revenue rose 18.7 percent while commercial sales jumped 18.8 percent.

United, who last year won a record 20th Premier League title in Alex Ferguson's last season as manager, are 16 points off leaders Chelsea with more than half the season gone and in danger of missing out on a place in the lucrative UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1995.