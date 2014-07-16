版本:
BRIEF-Manchester United signs global sponsorship deal with Japan's Nissin

July 16 Manchester United

* Manchester United and Nissin announce global sponsorship agreement

* Announced a multi-season sponsorship agreement with international food brand Nissin to become a global partner of Manchester United

* In first year of partnership Nissin will produce Nissin and Manchester United branded food products for sale across globe and will unveil a unique campaign linking club with its products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
