Manchester United raises full-year core earnings outlook

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year adjusted core earnings expectations as it posted a 26.6 percent rise in second-quarter revenue.
United said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 178 million pounds to 188 million pounds for the year, compared to its earlier outlook of 165 million to 175 million.
The club, league winners a record 20 times and currently fifth in the Premier League, said revenue in the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 133.8 million pounds.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
