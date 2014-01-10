Man Utd drown sorrows with Aperol spirits sponsorship

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
LONDON Jan 10 Manchester United received some welcome relief from the English soccer champions' on-pitch woes with the announcement on Friday of a sponsorship deal with Italian spirits brand Aperol.
United's latest commercial partnership was signed after a dismal start to the year extended to a third successive defeat, with a tough battle in prospect as it fights to secure a spot in the lucrative UEFA Champions League for next season.
However, a global fan base the club pegs at 650 million followers remains attractive to sponsorship partners such as General Motors, Nike and Aeroflot.
"With the club widely recognised as the most supported in the world, this is a partnership that will deliver brand exposure on a massive scale," said Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Campari, which has owned Aperol since 2003.
Commercial terms of the deal, which runs until the end of the 2016/17 season, were not disclosed. Aperol will be able to advertise the brand at United's Old Trafford stadium and offer its Aperol Spritz drink to fans in hospitality areas.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical