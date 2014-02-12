版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Man United to increase spend on new players

Feb 12 Manchester United PLC : * Not seen any impact on the business from current on-pitch performance -conf

call * Still in talks with parties over new kit supply deal -conf call * Says spend on new players to be above average
