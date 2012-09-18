UPDATE 3-Man Utd expects revenue growth after barren season

* To benefit from record shirt sponsorship deal, TV rights
* Posts Q4 loss after early Champions League exit last
season
* Shares have fallen after New York float last month
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Sept 18 Manchester United are
relying on a better performance on the pitch to boost earnings
after a barren season pushed the English Premier League club
deeper into the red in its first results since flotation.
United, owned by the American Glazer family, failed to win a
trophy last season for the first time since 2005 and made an
early exit from the lucrative European Champions League, meaning
lower income from sales of matchday tickets and TV rights.
The cost of those failures was apparent as the club made a
loss from continuing operations of 14.9 million pounds ($24.2
million) in the three months to end-June 2012. Last year the
club made a loss of 400,000 pounds in the same period.
United floated on the stock market in New York last month at
$14 per share, valuing the 19-times English champions at $2.3
billion in a deal that left the Glazers firmly in control of the
club. The shares have drifted lower since then and were trading
at $12.69 at 1600 GMT, down 2 percent on the day. The club has
debts of 437 million pounds.
United are keen to portray last season's failures on the
pitch as a one-off and underline the commercial value of a club
which claims 659 million followers globally.
However, the inherent uncertainty of sports has often made
investors wary of buying into listed soccer clubs.
"As if proof were needed, football clubs are inextricably
linked to what happens on the pitch," said Richard Hunter, head
of equities at Britain's Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
"Manchester United's early elimination from the Champions
League last season has impacted broadcasting revenues, taken 2.5
percent off the shares in New York in early trade and left
investors nursing a 10 percent loss on the price since flotation
in August," he added.
United did not qualify for the knockout stages of the
Champions' League last season, only the third time in 17 years
that they had failed to progress in that competition.
The club forecast a brighter 2012-13, based on an
expectation that the team will at least reach the quarter-finals
of the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.
It said underlying earnings (EBITDA) should rise by 17-20
percent to 107-110 million pounds. Revenue was likely to be
between 350-360 million pounds, up from 320 million pounds last
year.
GM SPONSORSHIP DEAL
United lost their English Premier League title on the last
day of the season to local rivals Manchester City, bankrolled by
cash from Abu Dhabi.
However, United retain powerful commercial appeal thanks to
their global fan base, many of whom are in Asia.
The club has just signed a record $559 million shirt
sponsorship deal to have the Chevrolet brand on its red
shirts for seven years from 2014.
The 20-team Premier League has also agreed a new 1 billion
pound annual domestic TV deal from 2013, up 70 percent. Clubs
divide the money based on league position and number of times
they appear on TV.
"We also expect a substantial increase in the value of the
Premier League's international television contracts scheduled to
be announced later this year," Executive Vice Chairman Ed
Woodward said in a statement.
The club is a household name in soccer-loving parts of the
world but has only a limited following in the United States.
However, it opted for a New York flotation after ditching plans
to list in Asia.
The listing was structured to leave the Glazer family firmly
in control of a club they bought in 2005 for 790 million pounds
in a highly leveraged deal.
A vocal section of United's fans say the owners have held
the club back by saddling it with hefty debt repayments.
United said debt was 436.9 million pounds at the end of
June. The flotation raised $233 of which approximately 68
million pounds has been used to reduce borrowings.
The Glazers took home half of the proceeds from the
flotation, angering fans who wanted all the proceeds to benefit
the club.
Criticism of the Glazers has subsided after United paid out
a reported 24 million pounds to sign Dutch striker Robin van
Persie from Premier League rivals Arsenal in August.
United have won three of their first four league matches
this season and are in second place in the league behind
Chelsea.