UPDATE 2-Manchester United gets OK for $1 bln Singapore listing-sources

(Adds analyst quotes, details on listing)
* Preferential shares may be part of deal
* Pre-marketing expected to start late Sept
* SGX scores coup with high-profile listing
* Proposed share structure criticised
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 English Premier League
football club Manchester United has received permission
from the Singapore Exchange for a planned $1 billion listing in
a deal that would include non-voting preference shares, two
sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The IPO would include stapled securities that bundle with
ordinary and preferential shares, one of the sources told
Reuters, consistent with expectations the club would issue more
than one tier of stock to ensure the Glazer family that owns the
club retains control.
By combining ordinary and preferential shares into a single
security, Manchester United would effectively create a category
of shares with lower voting rights, but higher dividends.
The two-tier system has drawn criticism from investors and
fans alike.
The football club wants to raise cash to help cut almost
$500 million in debt. Its choice of Singapore was aimed at
expanding the club's huge Asian fan base as well as tapping the
region's stronger growth and investment climate.
"The main issue now is the financial position of the company
and they would have to convince potential investors that it's
not going to be an issue going forward given that the global
outlook is a little bit slower," said Lorraine Tan, director of
Asia equity research at S&P Capital IQ, a unit of Standard &
Poor's.
"Investor interest is always going to be a question of
valuation, but they are a big enough brand name, so I think they
are not going to be heavily discounted like an unknown company."
Many of the club's estimated 333 million global fans are
sceptical of the Glazers who bought the club in 2005.
Duncan Drasdo, chief executive of Manchester United
Supporters Trust, recently told Reuters that the degree of
control by one majority shareholder has to be a concern for
minority investors seeking a decent return.
SINGAPORE SCORES A COUP
The Red Devils, a nickname given to the club by its fans,
have spent the past few weeks courting Asia's major
institutional and sovereign investors including Singapore state
investor Temasek , sources told Reuters earlier.
The company has hired Credit Suisse , Morgan
Stanley and JP Morgan Chase to manage its IPO,
for which premarketing is expected to start in mid-September.
The sources declined to be named because the process is not
public.
The listing of one of the world's biggest soccer clubs is
seen as a coup for the Singapore Exchange , which
competes against Hong Kong for listings.
Lawyers have said it is likely the club will make a
significant part of its offering in preference shares, which are
shares that carry no voting rights, but get priority over
ordinary shares for dividend payments and in the event of
liquidation. .
Corporate governance experts have criticised the Singapore
Exchange for allowing the planned listing that many see will
minimise the influence of new shareholders.
SGX CEO Magnus Bocker defended the exchange's position,
saying Singapore's governance structure for companies is ranked
among the best in the world.
"Our listing regime does not allow companies, regardless of
country of origin or size, to issue (ordinary) shares with
different voting rights," he said.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Matt Driskill)