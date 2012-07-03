UPDATE 2-Manchester United picks NYSE for IPO

* Files to raise up to $100 million
* Jefferies, Credit Suisse among underwriters to IPO
* To list Class A common shares on the NYSE
By Sharanya Hrishikesh and Ashutosh Pandey
July 3 Manchester United Ltd picked the New York
Stock Exchange to make its market debut, ending months of
speculation over where the world's best-supported soccer club
would list.
The former English soccer champions pulled a planned $1
billion listing in Singapore because of market turmoil. It had
earlier eyed a Hong Kong IPO.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported last month that the
football club had dropped its plans for an Asian listing in
favor of a U.S. listing.
Manchester United has a global fan base of 659 million,
according to a survey commissioned by the club and carried out
last year by market researcher Kantar. Almost half of United's
supporters were in Asia-Pacific.
"It remains to be seen how much the football club is going
to benefit in the US where the sport is not very popular ... The
perfect place for it to have listed should have been London,"
Jay Ritter, a University of Florida IPO expert told Reuters.
The club, founded in 1878 as Newton Heath LYR Football Club,
plays its home games at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester.
The club's American proprietors, the Glazer family, are well
known in the United States as owners of American football team
the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, they have faced opposition from United fans after
taking over the club in 2005 in a leveraged buyout that left it
saddled with hefty debt repayments.
The club's total debt as on March 31 was 423.3 million
pounds ($663.67 million), according to the filing.
It intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to
repay debt.
"It is going to come down to the valuation. U.S. investors
are not going to jump on it right away," Josef Schuster, founder
of Chicago-based financial services firm IPOX Schuster LLC.
(For a Breakingviews column: )
IPO DETAILS
Manchester United filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial
public offering of its Class A ordinary shares.
The Glazer family will hold class B shares, which will have
10 votes each, representing 67 percent of the voting power of
all shareholders, effectively keeping the club's management
within its control.
Jefferies, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch
and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriting the IPO,
Manchester United said in a preliminary prospectus. This leaves
out Morgan Stanley, which was one of the investment banks
originally expected to underwrite the Singapore listing.
United, which has been English league champions a record 19
times and has featured players such as England's David Beckham
and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, intends to list on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The filing did not reveal how many shares it plans to sell
or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.