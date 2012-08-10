Man Utd starts trading on NYSE; opens at $14.05

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
NEW YORK Aug 10 Manchester United shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday at $14.05, slightly above its initial public offering price.
The IPO priced at $14, below the $16-20 range the club's bankers had been seeking. It valued the 19-times English champions at $2.3 billion and shaved as much as $100 million off the proceeds expected for the team and its owners.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.