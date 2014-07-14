BRIEF-Man Utd signs ten-year agreement with Adidas worth 750 mln stg

July 14 Manchester United Plc :

* Manchester United Plc Reaches Agreement With Adidas

* Has reached a ten year agreement with Adidas for a global technical sponsorship and dual branded licensing deal for a minimum guarantee of 750 million pounds subject to certain adjustments, beginning with 2015/2016 campaign

* For 2014/2015 season, Nike will continue in its role of technical sponsor and trademark licensee