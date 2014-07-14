BRIEF-Man Utd signs ten-year agreement with Adidas worth 750 mln stg

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
July 14 Manchester United Plc :
* Manchester United Plc Reaches Agreement With Adidas
* Has reached a ten year agreement with Adidas for a global technical sponsorship and dual branded licensing deal for a minimum guarantee of 750 million pounds subject to certain adjustments, beginning with 2015/2016 campaign
* For 2014/2015 season, Nike will continue in its role of technical sponsor and trademark licensee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.