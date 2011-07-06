UPDATE 1-Mandalay Resources says Walter Energy to sell part of stake in co

July 6 Canadian metals miner Mandalay Resources said Walter Energy entered into a deal with BMO Capital Markets to sell a part of its stake in Mandalay on a block trade basis for about C$24 million ($24.9 million).

Walter Energy will sell about 12.6 million shares, 16 million share purchase warrants to buy Mandalay shares at 31 Canadian cents and 20 million warrants to buy Mandalay shares at 46.5 Canadian cents apiece.

Walter Energy will hold about 24.7 million shares of Mandalay after the sale, which represents about 9 percent of the total outstanding shares of the company.

As of July 4, Mandalay had about 266.7 million shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mandalay said it will get about C$14.3 million from the deal if BMO exercises the warrants.

Shares of Toronto-based Mandalay closed at 77 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.963 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)