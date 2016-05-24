S.Korea's Mando in talks to supply parts for Tesla's Model 3 - source

SEOUL May 24 Mando Corp is in talks
with Tesla Motors to supply parts for its Model 3 car,
a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, seeking to
join other South Korean firms supplying components for Tesla's
more affordable electric cars.
Mando, which makes steering, brake and suspension parts,
currently supplies steering racks for Tesla's Model S vehicles.
The source did not give any details on the parts that Mando
could provide for the cheaper Model 3, citing confidentiality. A
Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. A
Mando spokesman declined to comment.
South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Monday
that Mando had been picked by Tesla to develop and supply
self-driving car technology and parts, pushing up Mando's share
price.
Asked for comment, a Tesla spokesperson in San Francisco
said: "The rumours are not true. Tesla currently sources
steering racks for its Model S vehicles from Mando. It does not
supply autonomous technology systems."
Mando has two U.S. factories, in Alabama and Georgia,
catering to demand from Hyundai Motor, General
Motors and Chrysler. Mando also makes semi-automated
driver assistant systems for Hyundai Motor's Genesis G90 luxury
sedan.
LG Display and Hankook Tire are
among South Korean firms which plan to supply their products for
the Model 3, sources have said.
Tesla has taken 373,000 orders for the Model 3 - which has a
starting price of $35,000, about half the cost of its Model S -
and has said it will begin customer deliveries in late 2017.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL, Additional reporting by
Alexandria Sage in SAN FRANCISCO and Dahee Kim in SEOUL; Editing
by Richard Pullin)