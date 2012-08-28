版本:
Mando agrees $300 mln parts deal with General Motors

SEOUL Aug 28 South Korean auto parts maker Mando Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply electric parking brakes worth 340 billion won ($299.5 million) to General Motors.

Mando said the parts will be used in GM vehicles produced from 2015.

