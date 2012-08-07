S.Korea's Mando in deal to secure rights for $182 mln NPS stake in Halla

BRIEF-Barbra C. Keck became CFO of Delcath Systems effective Feb. 21- SEC filing
* Effective February 21, 2017, Barbra C. Keck became chief financial officer of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
SEOUL Aug 7 South Korean parts maker Mando said on Tuesday that it has agreed to secure the right to buy shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service (NPS) in car air-conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp.
The deal came after NPS in July rejected a tender offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to acquire its 8.1 percent stake in Halla Climate Control.
Shares in Halla extended losses, down more than 7 percent as of 0349 GMT, in a flat wider market.
* Interface Inc - Gould succeeds Daniel Hendrix as ceo; Hendrix to continue as board chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS