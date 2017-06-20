MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.
Desmyter, who is head of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, will continue in his current role, the company said.
In his new position, Desmyter will serve the clients' interest in incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations in the investment decision-making process, the company said.
He will also chair Man Group's responsible investment committee. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.