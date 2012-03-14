NYC to be paid $500 mln in SAIC fraud case

BRIEF-SessionM says LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins co's Board of Directors
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 New York City will be paid a little more than $500 million by a computer contractor that conducted the biggest fraudulent scheme against any municipality in history, Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on Wednesday.
A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at CityTime, a New York City payroll system.
Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4 million in restitution to the city, as well as a penalty of $130 million, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud.
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.
* Q4 revenue rises 2.2 pct (Adds shares, details from conference call, analyst comments)