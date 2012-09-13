Manitoba Telecom mulls sale of its Allstream business

TORONTO, Sept 13 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
said on Thursday it is undertaking a wide-ranging
strategic review of its Allstream business that could
potentially result in the sale of the unit that owns an
extensive fibre optic network across Canada.
Recent changes in Canadian law allow for increased foreign
investment into certain telecommunications companies, such as
Allstream. The company said the changes in the law have prompted
it to consider a full range of alternatives that could enhance
Allstream's competitiveness.
"This process is wide-ranging and does not assume that any
significant change is necessary or desirable," said Manitoba
Telecom's Chief Executive Pierre Blouin in a note to clients.
The company said it has no plan to disclose any developments
with respect to this strategic review process until its board is
in a position to approve a particular course of action.
Winnipeg-based Manitoba Telecom said it has retained CIBC
World Markets and Morgan Stanley as its financial advisers.