UPDATE 1-Manitoba Telecom posts higher profit on wireless, broadband growth

AUG 5 - Canada's Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
reported a higher quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in
wireless and broadband and lower expenses, and raised its
outlook for the year.
For the second quarter, the regional communications company
earned 76 Canadian cents a share, compared with 54 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue was nearly flat at C$443.7 million ($455.0 million),
compared with C$442.9 million, a year ago. Wireless, high-speed
Internet and IP TV revenue together increased by nearly 10
percent year over year, the company said.
For 2011, the company expects earnings of C$2.40-C$2.80 per
share, up from its prior earnings view of C$2.00-C$2.45 per
share.
The company now sees 2011 revenue of C$1.70-C$1.78 billion,
up from its earlier forecast of C$1.67-C$1.77 billion.
"More customers are upgrading to higher value services, such
as smart phones with larger data plans, higher-speed Internet
plans and our premium Ultimate TV service," said Kelvin
Shepherd, president of MTS.
($1 = 0.975 Canadian Dollars)
