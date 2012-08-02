版本:
Manitoba Telecom earnings drop on higher expenses

Aug 2 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc reported lower second-quarter net income on Thursday, hurt by higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 fell to C$44.5 million, or 67 Canadian cents a share, from C$49.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$431.6 million, from C$443.7 million in the same quarter last year.

