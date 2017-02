Nov 8 Canada's Manitoba Telecom Services Inc , which is mulling the sale of its Allstream business, said third-quarter profit rose on higher demand for its wireless, broadband and IPTV services.

Net earnings rose 10 percent to C$40.8 million ($40.97 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share, from C$37 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$424.3 million, hurt by lower sales in its Allstream business.