UPDATE 1-Manitowoc Q3 beats on crane demand

* Q3 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.17

* Q3 rev $935.4 mln vs est $ 935.1 mln

* Maintains FY segment revenue

* Shares up 6 pct in extended trade

Oct 25 Diversified industrial manufacturer Manitowoc Co Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings driven by higher demand for its crane business in the United States and emerging markets, sending its shares up 6 percent after the bell.

Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks, backed its full-year outlook of 20-25 percent growth in crane revenue and said it expects "high single digit percentage growth" in its food service revenue.

The company's second-quarter net income soared to $23.7 million, or 18 cents a share, from $1.4 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents a share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $935.4 million.

Crane sales rose 21 percent while food services sales rose 10 percent.

Analysts on average had expected 17 cents a share, on revenue of $935.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wisconsin-based Manitowoc's shares were up 5.8 percent at $9.15 after the bell. They closed at $8.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)