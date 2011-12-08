UPDATE 1-Manitowoc warns on fourth-quarter sales

Dec 8 Diversified industrial manufacturer Manitowoc Co Inc said supply-chain issues regarding some crane components and striking workers at its Wisconsin facility will hurt fourth-quarter sales.

The company, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks, said it recently identified supplier delivery issues with some hydraulic components and that shipment of some crane products will be delayed into the first quarter of 2012.

It also said union workers at its crane facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin have been on strike since Nov. 14 after failing to agree on a contract that expired on Oct. 31.

"Negotiations held in front of a federal mediator late last week did not result in meaningful progress, and thus management is not certain how long the strike will continue," Manitowoc said in a statement.

Manitowoc expects the component delivery issues, strike, corresponding layoffs and contingency plans to hurt fourth-quarter crane sales by $35 million, and operating earnings by $10 million.

The company said customer order activity was consistent with the rate of the prior four quarters, and its foodservice business is performing in line with its previous outlook.