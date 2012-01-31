UPDATE 1-Manitowoc swings to Q4 profit

* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs loss/shr $0.43 a year ago
* Q4 rev up 25 pct
Jan 31 Diversified industrial manufacturer
Manitowoc Co Inc reported a quarterly profit as a 40
percent rise in its crane segment sales boosted revenue.
Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks,
forecast 10-15 percent growth in its 2012 crane revenue. It
expects foodservice revenue to grow in high single-digit
percentage in 2012.
The company's fourth-quarter net income was $15.3 million,
or 13 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $65.5 million,
or 43 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 14 cents a share.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.0 billion.
Crane segment sales rose to $687.6 million.
Wisconsin-based Manitowoc's shares closed at $13.44 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.