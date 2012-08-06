Manitowoc 2nd-qtr profit beats Street

Aug 6 Diversified industrial manufacturer
Manitowoc Co Inc reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as demand in the Americas boosted its crane
segment revenue by 10 percent.
Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks,
reported net earnings of $42.5 million, or 32 cents per share,
compared with earnings of $3.0 million, or 2 cents per share a
year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 32 cents per share from
continuing operations.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.0 billion, including about
$610.7 million from its crane segment.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 25 cents per
share, before one-time items, on revenue of $1.04 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Manitowoc shares closed at $12.46 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.