Qatar's Mannai working on two foreign acquisitions - CEO

* Eyeing major stakes in two $400-$600 mln businesses - CEO
* Was targeting Asia jewellery assets, likes U.S. market
* Wants 80 pct overseas revenue from c.50 pct now
* Boosting share volumes with first Qatar market-making
By David French
DUBAI, March 1 Qatari investment firm Mannai
Corporation is working on two acquisitions as part of
a drive to expand the proportion of its revenue from
international sources to 80 percent, its chief executive told
Reuters.
Foreign investment from the Gulf state is normally
associated with multi-billion-dollar deals by the Qatar
Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, which has bought
stakes in top European companies and luxury brands such as
Harrods.
However, private-sector funds are also looking to buy
overseas, with Mannai eyeing majority stakes in businesses with
an overall value of between $400 million and $600 million.
"Our thing is not to go for trophy assets but to find
sustainable, profitable, growth-generating businesses," chief
executive Alekh Grewal said in an interview.
"We're looking for businesses which not only provide us with
a consistent level of net income, but something that if we come
into it, whether they need capital or management, we could
enhance their business model and grow it further."
He declined to identify targets but said Mannai was looking
outside the Middle East in areas excluding real estate,
construction, fast-moving consumer goods and marine sectors.
Mannai has spent around $1 billion on acquisitions in recent
years, including to fully acquire jewellery firm Damas and take
a 35 percent stake in retailer Axiom Telecom, which left the
split around equal between revenue generated inside and outside
Qatar, Grewal said.
The firm announced on Feb. 24 an 18 percent increase in 2014
net profit to 526 million riyals ($144.5 million), with return
on equity of 24.3 percent.
Grewal said it was hunting for jewellery firms in Hong Kong
and Singapore earlier this year without success and was now
turning its attention to the United States, which accounted for
50 percent of the world's retail diamond sales and was
benefiting from strong economic growth; albeit with a
highly-local jewellery sector.
LIQUIDITY
Since May, Mannai has been trying to boost trading in its
shares through a market-making mechanism provided by local
trading firm The Group which, Grewal says, is the first of its
kind in Qatar.
The result has been to move it away from being one of the
most illiquid stocks on the 43-member exchange. On Feb. 24 2014,
it didn't trade at all, but on the same day in 2015, the most
recent data, it was the 19th most-traded stock by volume.
"It was very disappointing in the past as we declared every
year fantastic results and our share price didn't move one
cent," said Grewal, CEO for six-and-a-half years.
Mannai's shares are near-85 percent held by three
shareholders, the largest being Qatar Investment & Projects
Development Holding with 53.7 percent.
While he doesn't foresee any divesting their stakes, Grewal
believes improved liquidity will set the firm on the path to
eventual inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets index.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
(Editing by Mark Potter)