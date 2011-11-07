UPDATE 1-Manning and Napier sees IPO of 12.5 mln shares at $15-$17/shr

* To offer Class A common stock

* Adds JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, 4 others to its

* list of underwriters

Nov 7Manning & Napier Inc filed with U.S. regulators, saying it expects its initial public offering of 12.5 million shares of its of Class A common stock to be priced at $15-$17 per share.

In July, the investment solutions provider had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $250 million in an IPO.

On Monday, t he Fairport, New York-based company said in a filing with the SEC that besides BofA Merill Lynch, the company has added six more underwriters , includ ing J.P . Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MN" and said it plans to use part of the proceeds from the offering to purchase Class A units of Manning & Napier Group.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.