CORRECTED-BRIEF-MannKind, FDA confirm trial design of 2 clinical studies for Afrezza

(Corrects headline to say design is for two studies, not mid-stage)

Sept 23 Mannkind Corp : * Recently confirmed with FDA design of 2 clinical studies to evaluate efficacy, safety of afrezza - SEC filing * Study in patients with type 1 diabetes now underway, study in patients with type 2 diabetes to begin shortly * Says currently expects to complete both of these studies during 2012 * Currently expects to submit results as amendment to new drug application to the FDA by early 2013