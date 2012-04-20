Americas, Asia help Manpower profit beat Street

April 20 Staffing services provider
ManpowerGroup Inc reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit as good results in the Americas outside the
United States and in its Asian and Middle East operations more
than offset softness in its biggest market, France.
Net earnings rose 13 percent to $40.2 million, or 50 cents
per share, from $35.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year
ago. Manpower also cited cost controls for the stronger profit.
Analysts, on average, were expecting profit of 35 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales edged up just 0.5 percent to $5.1 billion, hurt by the
strong U.S. dollar, but topped the average Wall Street estimate
of $4.97 billion.
Milwaukee-based Manpower derives most of its sales and
profits overseas, especially in Europe, where temporary labor is
a more entrenched part of the labor force.
It forecast second-quarter profit of 68 cents to 76 cents a
share, including currency impact. Analysts' average forecast is
74 cents.