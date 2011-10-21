UPDATE 2-Manpower profit tops Wall Street forecasts

* Q3 shr $0.97 vs. $0.94 expected; sales up 16 pct

* Sees Q4 shr $0.85 to $0.95 vs. $0.91 expected

* Worries about Italy overblown - CEO

* Sales growth slows in France, Italy

* Shares up 1.9 percent (Adds detail on European performance, share movement)

Oct 21 ManpowerGroup (MAN.N), the largest U.S.-based staffing company, reported a market-beating 55 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, and said demand for temporary workers was "solid" around the world.

The company, whose shares rose nearly 2 percent, set a fourth-quarter target close to Wall Street estimates, but said sales growth in some major European economies had slowed a little in September and the first few weeks of October.

"The last few weeks, early October, we did see things tail off a little bit within the French market as well in terms of year on year growth," Chief Financial Officer Mike Van Handel told analysts. France is Manpower's biggest market, accounting for 29 percent of total company sales last quarter.

CEO Jeff Joerres said he continued to feel good about Manpower's business in Italy.

"Clearly, the headlines are overblowing the weakness," he said. "There is some concern on the macro issues, but business is happening. Midsize manufacturers (that) dominate Northern Italy still continue to hang in there."

The soft economic environment is likely to extend into early 2012, Manpower said. That will limit sales growth to a low single-digit percentage rate in the first quarter, so the company will continue to focus on controlling costs.

Third-quarter net earnings jumped to $79.6 million, or 97 cents per share, from $51.3 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. The results beat the analysts' average forecast by 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 16 percent to $5.78 billion, slightly below Wall Street forecasts of $5.81 billion.

Milwaukee-based Manpower, which gets most of its sales and profits in Europe, said the boost from a weaker dollar against the euro would be smaller in the fourth quarter.

It forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 85 cents to 95 cents a share before charges, bracketing expectations of 91 cents.

Manpower said operating earnings rose 12 percent in France and jumped 69 percent in Italy. Profit dipped in its Southern Europe segment, which excludes France and Italy, despite higher revenue.

Manpower's U.S. sales and profits were higher, and the company said it was pushing through price increases to small and mid-sized businesses. In several markets, Manpower is turning down low-margin contracts in order to boost its profitability, Joerres said.

Manpower is the world's No. 3 staffing company in terms of sales, behind Switzerland's Adecco SA ADEN.VX and the Netherlands' Randstad Holdings (RAND.AS).

Shares of Manpower were up 1.9 percent at $40.32 in early trading. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)