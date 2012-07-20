版本:
2012年 7月 20日

Manpower profit slumps on Europe, stronger dollar

NEW YORK, July 20 Global staffing services provider ManpowerGroup reported sharply lower quarterly profit as Europe's major economies weakened and a stronger dollar reduced results.

Net earnings fell 44 percent to $41 million, or 51 cents per share, from $72.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time charges, Manpower earned 76 cents a share.

