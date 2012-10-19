版本:
Manpower Inc reports lower profit on weak demand in Europe

Oct 19 Global staffing company Manpower Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit due to a drop in demand for its services, especially in Europe, and a strong dollar.

The world's third-largest staffing company, which generates about two-thirds of its sales in Europe, said net income fell to $63.1 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter from $79.6 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell 11 percent to $5.17 billion.

