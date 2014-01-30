UPDATE 1-Manpower gives "guarded" first-quarter revenue forecast

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
Jan 30 ManpowerGroup Inc, the world's No.3 staffing company, said it expected revenue to be flat to up 2 percent in the current quarter, even after its quarterly profit doubled as hiring picked up in Europe.
The company, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from Europe, said it remained "guarded" on revenue growth in the first quarter.
"(The revenue growth outlook) could disappoint some people, but it's more likely than not the seasonality factor than any slowdown in the business," Jefferies & Co analyst Dan Dolev said.
Manpower also forecast earnings of 62-70 cents per share for the first quarter, in line with the average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Manpower's net income jumped to $101.2 million, or $1.25 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $53.3 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier, as demand for temporary workers rose in Europe.
Companies tend to hire temporary workers in times of economic uncertainty as they are reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.
Manpower earned $1.49 per share, excluding a charge of $26.5 million related to cost cutting.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $5.25 billion. Revenue from Europe increased 5.5 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
Manpower's shares closed at $79.36 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock rose about 66 percent in 2013.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.