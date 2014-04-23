Improved hiring in Europe, lower costs boost Manpower profit

April 23 Manpower Group Inc's quarterly
profit almost tripled, helped partly by improved hiring in
Europe and lower selling and administrative costs.
The world's third-largest staffing company said its net
income rose to $70.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31, from $23.9 million, or 31 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The prior year first-quarter results included a pretax
restructuring charge of $34.8 million.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $4.90 billion.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani
in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)