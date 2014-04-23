版本:
2014年 4月 23日

Improved hiring in Europe, lower costs boost Manpower profit

April 23 Manpower Group Inc's quarterly profit almost tripled, helped partly by improved hiring in Europe and lower selling and administrative costs.

The world's third-largest staffing company said its net income rose to $70.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The prior year first-quarter results included a pretax restructuring charge of $34.8 million.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to $4.90 billion. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
