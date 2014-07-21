Manpower gets boost from European job market recovery

July 21 Staffing company ManpowerGroup Inc
reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped
by a recovery in hiring in Europe.
The company's revenue increased to $5.32 billion, with
revenue from Europe rising 9 percent to $3.50 billion.
Net income rose to $109.8 million, or $1.35 per share, in
the second quarter ended June 30, from $68.2 million, or 87
cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income for the year earlier included a restructuring
charge of 18 cents per share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)