Manpower gets boost from European job market recovery

July 21 Staffing company ManpowerGroup Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a recovery in hiring in Europe.

The company's revenue increased to $5.32 billion, with revenue from Europe rising 9 percent to $3.50 billion.

Net income rose to $109.8 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $68.2 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

